Tony Khan Is Excited For NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Would Love to Take AEW To Puerto Rico

Tony Khan weighed in on the newly-announced cross-promotional collaboration at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty and possibly going to Puerto Rico following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. It was announced during Forbidden Door that Wrestle Dynasty will take place on January 5th, 2025 and will feature NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, CMLL and ROH. Khan spoke about the show and more during the post-show media scrum and you can see highlights below:

On Wrestle Dynasty: “It’s really exciting. It’ll be a big week in Japan; it’ll be a big week in wrestling. January 4th and 5th, Tokyo Dome will have Wrestle Kingdom and Wrestle Dynasty. AEW and ROH are gonna be a part of it. I know CMLL, STARDOM, New Japan Pro Wrestling, it’s really exciting. We had a great collaboration, all those companies involved here tonight in Forbidden Door. And we’re all gonna go to Japan, it’ll be really exciting. It’ll be a great time for AEW, we’ll also be starting a new year here. We’ll have Dynamite and everything coming up that week. It’ll be a very important week for the company.

“But we’re gonna work with New Japan Pro Wrestling and support both companies, as well as all our other international partners for the first ever Wrestle Dynasty in conjunction witrh Wrestle Kingdom. Very cool.”

On potentially going to Puerto Rico: “I think it’d be great for AEW to make our debut in Puerto Rico. I would love that, we’ve had AEW in so many great countries and territories all over the world. And bringing AEW to Puerto Rico would be another great milestone in the history of this global wrestling promotion in a country and a territory in Puerto Rico that has had an amazing, amazing history of pro wrestling.

“Some of the greatest wrestlers in all the world have wrestled there. And a lot of the top stars in AEW have gone to Puerto Rico and wrestled before they came to AEW. Jon Moxley being one of them, and a lot of our top stars have participated and wrestled in Puerto Rico, but we’ve never gone there as a company, AEW. I think that would be an amazing milestone for us, absolutely.”

