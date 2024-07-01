NJPW, AEW, CMLL Teaming Up For Wrestle Dynasty In January

NJPW and STARDOM are teaming up with AEW, ROH, and CMLL for Wrestle Dynasty in Japan to start 2025. It was announced at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that Wrestle Dynasty will take place on January 5th at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Wrestle Dynasty comes to the Tokyo Dome January 5!

Five promotions in one mega card after Wrestle Kingdom

A huge announcement was made during Forbidden Door as it was revealed the Tokyo Dome will play host to Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 2025.

Five promotions will come together for one mega card as NJPW, AEW, CMLL, ROH and STARDOM will all be under the roof of the Dome just 24 hours after Wrestle Kingdom 19. A night of dream matches is in store to kick off the year!

