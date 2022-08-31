Tony Khan on the Fan Reaction to Putting CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Instead of All Out

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He addressed the reaction to putting the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite rather than saving it for All Out, which is set for Sunday. It left fans with many questions going into All Out, which is in just a few days, and still doesn’t have a world title main event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on the fan reaction to putting CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Dynamite: “It’s okay. As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it’s fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they’re not used to that. It’s a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we’re going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way. It’s okay for people to have questions and to express their questions in frustration or anger. I think’s perfectly normal. It’s obviously a different way to get from point A to point C. It’s not just going directly through point B in a straight line. I think it’s good.”

On what fans can expect from tonight’s Dynamite: “There will be a lot of exciting things, including a lot of great wrestling action on Dynamite, and we’re going to learn a lot about the pay-per-view. Remember this, the fans are always right. I will always listen to the fans, their opinion is always the most important ones and I hope by the end of the week, the fans understand how much I care about them and pro wrestling and how important AEW is to me and how strong AEW can be going forward for the rest of 2022 and many years in the future.”

On last week’s Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio, Moxley defeated Punk to become the undisputed world champion. He beat Punk in just over three minutes. AEW All Out 2022 is set for Sunday, September 4. The event will be held at the NOW Arena, where tonight’s Dynamite is also being held, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. All Out will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.