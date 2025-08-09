– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed his biggest regret running AEW. According to Tony Khan, that regret is not being able to get late wrestler, Jay Briscoe, on AEW Dynamite. The Briscoes were able to appear regularly in ROH after Khan acquired the company in 2022. However, Khan was not able to bring The Briscoes on AEW TV at the time, stemming from homophobic tweets Jay Briscoe wrote in 2013. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on fighting to get Jay Briscoe into AEW: “I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I fought really hard to have him. There were multiple times when Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn’t do anything.”

On Warner Media having different management at the time: “It was a different time and management. It wasn’t Mr. [David] Zaslav. I could have now literally gone to him. I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I really wish I would have been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. He came to the show many times. That’s my biggest regret, by far.”

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in January 2023 in a car accident. His brother, Mark Briscoe, has since debuted in AEW and become a part of the roster.