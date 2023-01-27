More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery

While The Briscoes signed a long-term contract with Tony Khan’s ROH last year, they were still not allowed to appear on AEW TV to promote ROH PPVs. This was due to a ban from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT. Tony Khan confirmed this in an interview, noting that he wanted to put them on TV to hype matches with the Briscoes. The team’s ban almost prevented any kind of tribute to Jay Briscoe, before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan had said he fought hard to get Mark Briscoe on Dynamite for the tribute match with Jay Lethal.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were multiple reasons why the Briscoes were not allowed on AEW TV. Obviously one of them was Jay Briscoe’s homophobic tweet from 2013, which he had later apologized for. The other was said to be because the team wore the Confederate flag as part of their gear. That was why WBD initially wouldn’t let Mark appear until this past week, or allow any kind of significant tribute to Jay last week.

It was noted that AEW’s deal with WBD gave the latter the right to ban people from TV. The ban even seemed to apply to PPV, as Khan wanted to put the Briscoes on All Out last year in Chicago, but couldn’t get it cleared and went with the Motor City Machine Guns instead.

Eventually, Mark was allowed on the show and paid tribute to his brother last Wednesday. As noted, he is now allowed to appear on WBD stations going forward, not just as a one-time thing.