AEW News: Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale on The Sessions, Upcoming Sammy Guevara Vlog Premiere

– According to PWInsider, Mark Briscoe’s recent AEW appearance is not an anomaly, and the wrestler is slated for use by the promotion on an ongoing basis.

– Willow Nightingale guested on the most recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. You can listen to the full podcast below, described as:

Willow Nightingale has fast emerged as one of AEW’s most popular new stars, and following a breakout performance in a bloody Street Fight alongside Ruby Soho, she’s coming to The Sessions to tell her story. From a dream-come-true moment of her AEW contract to a frank discussion on the Street Fight backlash, it’s a crash course in why everyone loves Willow. (You will too.)

– Sammy Guevara has a YouTube Premiere scheduled for this afternoon on his vlog channel entitled “POV You Take AEW Wrestlers Finishers” that can be found below, stating in the description: