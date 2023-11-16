Tony Khan Announces Kota Ibushi Is Signed With AEW

Kota Ibushi is All Elite, having signed a full time deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced following this week’s Dynamite that Ibushi, who was part of eight-man tag team match that closed out the show, has signed a full-time deal with the company.

Khan wrote:

“The Golden Star won the @SEGA LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT tonight on #AEWDynamite on TBS, and now it’s official:

@ibushi_kota is ALL ELITE!”