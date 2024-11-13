Tony Khan Gets License For Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’ To Promote AEW Full Gear

AEW will have an iconic hard rock song to promote Full Gear in Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.” Tony Khan announced on Tuesday night that he had secured a license for the 1992 megahit to air this weekend and again next week ahead of the November 23rd PPV.

Khan wrote:

“Thanks to @gunsnroses, AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear + this AEW November to Remember! Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend + again next Wednesday before the ppv! See you on TBS for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”

“November Rain” comes of the hard rock band’s Use Your Illusion I and was released as a single in February of 1992. Featuring a memorable music video that featured frontman Axl Rose having a doomed wedding and guitarist Slash performing at a church in a desert (one of the most expensive music videos ever produced), the song was certified Gold in the US and platinum in a number of other countries, including quadruple platinum in Australia despite its prohibitive length for radio play.