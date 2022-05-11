Tony Khan on Making AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe an Annual Tradition

– During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Hit 1 Celebrity Interviews, AEW President Tony Khan discussed making AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium an annual tradition, plus more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Khan on making AEW Grand Slam an annual tradition at Arthur Ashe Stadium: “It was something I kind of conceived before the pandemic [booking AEW at Arthur Ashe Stadium]. It wasn’t that sophisticated of a process. I was Googling stadiums with a roof. The last thing I’d ever want is a weather delay, and I realized one of the best stadiums was right under our nose the whole time. This amazing venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the USTA have been so great to work with, and I’m so excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Grand Slam back to New York later this year, and it’s going to be a tradition.”

On his routine and schedule: “I pick my spots for everything. To sleep, there’s nights where you travel, and you don’t sleep as much. Then there’s other nights, where you get a lot of sleep to catch up. So I try on Sunday, for example, when there’s not a pay-per-view event and there’s no NFL games during the off-season, that can be a good day to catch up on sleep.”

Tony Khan on wanting to use Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” for MJF vs. CM Punk: “I really wanted to get Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings for the MJF vs. CM Punk Dog Collar Match. They wouldn’t do it. They wouldn’t license it for pro wrestling. I thought it would have been an incredible thing, especially because I had a specific part of the song that I – in the backend of the second part of the song, that I thought was tremendous for a music video for CM Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar Match At Revolution. But, they didn’t want to do it.”

