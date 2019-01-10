Tony Khan On the Possibility of Goldberg in AEW, Discusses Health Care and Equal Pay Plans

– AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 1, 2, 360 Podcast and discussed his plans for the company. Highlights are below:

On Bill Goldberg: “I have spent some time will Bill, I really like Bill a lot and he’s one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business, he’s a huge star, a household name…and yeah if the situation was right obviously…I haven’t agreed to anything with Bill or anything but I like Bill a lot.”

On being open to partnerships: “We’re looking to start something new I am not looking to absorb… I am open to partnerships. There are a lot of people doing exciting things all over the world and especially internationally; I am very open to partnerships. And domestically, I think I’ve seen the future and it’s what we’re doing. I am very very happy with where we’re at today. Yesterday was a real big day for us as a company and we have a lot of work to do moving forward between now and May 25th, Double or Nothing in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, Memorial Day weekend. It’s going to be a real good time. But yeah I am not really looking to acquire a lot of other companies or even libraries but as far as partnerships and things of that nature I think there’s a lot of exciting things that people can do.”

On who will have healthcare: “Some of the people working with us are still independent contractors. And what I am doing is a lot of people are doing full-time office jobs. The people doing full-time office jobs have similar benefits to other sports executives and I have a lot of sports executives that are currently working with us here in Florida at the Jaguars so what I’ve said is ‘Okay, well you’re sports executives so I can set you up with healthcare packages’… but at the end of the day a lot of people are doing office jobs so a lot of wrestlers are gonna end up with healthcare out of this.”

On offering “equal pay” to all: “Equal pay for equal spots. And that’s fair to me and I think it’s fair to everyone.”

On the challenges of AEW: “It’s gonna be a challenge every week to provide a compelling product, as we go forward and deliver something people want to see regularly. And that people will pay to see. And that will make it a profitable business. I think that’s very important… I think it will be on the company to deliver something that people want to see and I think we have the performers that can deliver that, we have the brainpower within the organization to deliver that. So, I think it’s not gonna be easy, everyone has to work really hard but I think that’s the challenge that everybody’s up too.”

On his vision for the company: “I want to grow this into being something that the wrestling community will embrace… From top to bottom, beginning to end, every show we’re going to give you things we think you’re gonna enjoy and I don’t want to give you anything unless there’s a reason. Where it’s gonna be important later where you saw it, I don’t want to give you anything that you’re not going to enjoy now. If that makes sense… I think what we have, is we have a group of people with so much talent and so much wrestling know-how that I think we’re going to be able to generate a wrestling show that’s not just build with great work and awesome promos but spontaneity and a live show that really feels like a live show like ’ooh anything can happen’… I am excited about what we’re going to do.”

On the importance of wins and losses: “[Pro Wrestling] hasn’t been taken seriously as the true athletic competition it is, in other sports wins and losses matter and I feel like wins and losses are a huge part of the equation. I really want a win and a loss to be taken seriously and the win/loss component should be a huge part of the competition to build up to the championship. Something we will take very very seriously. In my background in sports, I am huge believer in statistics and I think that’s one area where in wrestling we’ve seen some cool stuff get over…To me I think there’s real opportunities to do some interesting things just in terms of building up athletes the way UFC has as legitimate competition.”

On the roster’s work ethic: “The business climate right now is very good for what we’re doing and I think there’s a great opportunity obviously there was a lot of talent that was going to become available in 2019 to put together a top roster and I think that’s what we’ve already begun to do and we already have some of the best workers in the world…I don’t have any question about the work ethic of the people I am going into business with. How can you question Chris Jericho’s work ethic? And Cody and The Bucks are friends of mine, I mean those guys work their asses off. And Hangman Page is gonna be a big, big star in this business. I feel really really strongly about that guy… Pac is another guy who’s a really hard worker…”