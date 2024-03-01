Tony Khan on Original Plans For Meat Madness, Why He Put It On Hold

A Meat Madness match was originally scheduled for AEW Revolution, and Tony Khan has explained why it was put on hold. Khan announced this week that the Wardlow vs. Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match was on hold and was being replaced with an All-Star Scramble, and he explained the decision on the AEW Revolution media call. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his original plans for Meat Madness: “I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun, but some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use….right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that.”

On putting the match on hold: “Since we didn’t necessarily have the depth and we’re missing some of our big guys to do the Meat Madness multi-man scramble, we have other great stars and rivalries to showcase, so I made it an All-Star Scramble. When we get all of our big men healthy at the same time, I still want to take the Meat Madness concept off the shelf, get it out of the freezer, thaw it out, but until then I put Meat Madness on ice.”