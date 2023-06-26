Tony Khan Talks About Getting The “Perfect Song” To Open AEW Collision

In a recent appearance with Busted Open, AEW’s Tony Khan shared some details about acquiring the rights to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” to open the show’s episodes (per Wrestling Inc). Khan explained the value and importance of getting the best music for a show and how satisfied he was that AEW was able to license the song. You can find a few highlights from Khan and listen to the full interview below.

On the value of having a classic hit as the opening theme: “It’s a really big deal. I’m very, very excited about this great opening theme song we were able to get. And people really seem to love the show’s open. It just felt to me like it would be the perfect song and I really enjoy working on those kinds of things, videos, and theme songs.”

On utilizing iconic music to establish the production value of AEW shows: “One thing that we’ve done in AEW that’s been great is bring a lot of awesome music into the world of pro wrestling on a weekly basis… I’m not going to claim it was [cheap]. But it was the perfect fit for the show. I really wanted to get it.”