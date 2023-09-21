Tony Khan Reveals His Personal Wrestling Mount Rushmore

– During an interview with Superstar Crossover ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed his personal wrestling Mount Rushmore and discused having Bret Hart at the first AEW event, Double or Nothing 2019. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on his personal wrestling Mount Rushmore: “For me, it’s a great question, I would say Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.”

Khan on Bret Hart: “He’s a very classy person when you meet him in real life, and he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In person, he’s a real gentleman, too. So he lives up to his reputation as one of the greats, Bret Hart. Amazing, amazing person. It was great to have Bret Hart be the first person ever to pull the AEW World Championship out of the bag at the first-ever Double or Nothing.”