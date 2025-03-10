wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Revolution Was One Of Their Best PPVs, Weighs In On Potential Los Angeles Return
Tony Khan spoke after AEW Revolution about his thoughts on the PPV and a possible return to Los Angeles. Khan spoke during the post-show media scrum about Sunday night’s show, noting that he had a great experience in the Crypto.com Arena and would love to come back.
“I really have had a first great experience here,” Khan said. “In the past we’ve had great shows in Los Angeles but this was our first show in the Crypto.com Arena. I’m a great fan of this, I think we’ve had a great experience here. We’ve had great collaborations and partnerships, so first and foremost I’m really excited about what we’ve done here tonight. This was our debut in a very historic building, one of the most significant sports arenas in the world, and it was a big success for the company.”
He continued, “It was one of our biggest crowds, and certainly one of our best PPVs, — I feel like — start to finish that we’ve done. So this building was a complete home run. We just had Grand Slam Australia, and I feel like this building tonight was a veritable grand slam. So I love being here and it was a great Revolution. So first and foremost, I’m very grateful to Crypto.com Arena and the promoters here, and I would love to come back here.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
