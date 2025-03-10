Tony Khan Says Revolution Was One Of Their Best PPVs, Weighs In On Potential Los Angeles Return

Tony Khan spoke after AEW Revolution about his thoughts on the PPV and a possible return to Los Angeles. Khan spoke during the post-show media scrum about Sunday night’s show, noting that he had a great experience in the Crypto.com Arena and would love to come back.

“I really have had a first great experience here,” Khan said. “In the past we’ve had great shows in Los Angeles but this was our first show in the Crypto.com Arena. I’m a great fan of this, I think we’ve had a great experience here. We’ve had great collaborations and partnerships, so first and foremost I’m really excited about what we’ve done here tonight. This was our debut in a very historic building, one of the most significant sports arenas in the world, and it was a big success for the company.”

He continued, “It was one of our biggest crowds, and certainly one of our best PPVs, — I feel like — start to finish that we’ve done. So this building was a complete home run. We just had Grand Slam Australia, and I feel like this building tonight was a veritable grand slam. So I love being here and it was a great Revolution. So first and foremost, I’m very grateful to Crypto.com Arena and the promoters here, and I would love to come back here.”

