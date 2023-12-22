wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces New Women’s TV Championship On ROH TV
Ring of Honor is instituting a new Women’s Television Championship, as announced by Tony Khan on ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw Khan reveal the creation of the new Championship, coming out with the title.
Khan said that more details around the title will be revealed in the coming weeks.
The ROH Women’s TV Championship is the second women’s singles title in ROH. The ROH Women’s World Championship is currently held by Athena, who retained it against Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle.
A new chapter begins in #ROH as the #ROH Owner & CEO @TonyKhan has introduced a new title..the #ROH Women's World TV Championship. pic.twitter.com/iLjFxZeVXx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 22, 2023
