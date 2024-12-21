– During the post-show media scrum for last night’s ROH Final Battle 2024 event, ROH Owner and AEW President Tony Khan was asked about where Ring of Honor is on potentially landing a TV deal and leaving WatchROH.com. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on discussions for a TV deal for ROH: “Well, we’ve had some great conversations about it. It’s a great question, Mike, and I’m still you know very excited about what we’re doing on WatchROH.com. We’re building a great audience since we took over a couple years ago. We’ve really built this thing and come a long way. For me, a lot of the attention frankly is going to be on the mother of all simulcasts, the launch of AEW going to not only continuing our great wrestling every Wednesday on TBS, every Saturday on TNT, but the big change with the simulcast is going to bring a lot of new audiences into AEW, and I think it is going to create more opportunities for our ROH.”

On Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement on AEW content on Max: “But you saw the big announcement yesterday. Warner Brothers Discovery themselves put out a great press release. They highlighted there’s going to be lots of AEW content coming, including the live show, simulcasting the library is going to be going up step by step. We’re going to build a great library of content and I think we have so much great wrestling with AEW, hundreds and hundreds of hours we built over the last five plus years, but there’s a great library with ROH. There’s a great history with ROH, and we’re doing great shows like this show tonight, and [I’m] excited for the TV Thursday. So, I think there’s going to be opportunities for sure, but I can’t tell you exactly what yard line we’re on. But we’ve made a lot of progress in building this ROH brand and building up AEW. It’s a really a special time for us as a company and as a family so it’s exciting.”

