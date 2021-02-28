In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Tony Khan discussed Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage, the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Khan on the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament: “Ideas come across all the time, and you say interesting or now’s not the right time to a lot of ideas. Some ideas just flat are bad, and then there are a lot of good ideas you want to do and maybe the timing’s not right. This was one of those ideas where everything really lined up, and it was not my idea. The people who brought the idea to me were Hikaru Shida and Kenny Omega. I thought it was a great idea, and I wanted to do it. They suggested it, and I sat down with Kenny. We spent several days putting together this bracket, and he had a bunch of great ideas. A lot of it came from him, and I stepped in and moved a couple of pieces around and said, ‘I think this person would be good here, and this person would be good there.’ But the idea was Kenny and Shida coming to me, and I was really excited to work on it.”

On Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite: “I felt great about it. If I had any nerves about it, I wouldn’t have let him go out there to be in a position to take a powerbomb. He was ready to do that. He’s been working out, he’s been competing, and he’s been training with Darby [Allin] before Darby had gotten hurt. He’s been regularly competing in the ring for a while. He hasn’t had a live match or a professional match in a while, but he was ready to get in the ring and wrestle, and he is ready to get in the ring and wrestle on pay-per-view. So, I’m very excited for it. He’s been ready to go for a while now.”

On Hangman Page’s rise in AEW: “I love everything about Hangman. I think Hangman Page is one of the most complete wrestlers in the world. I think over the past year-plus, he has become everything fans ever wanted him to be. He is a top star. He is someone who’s not just a fan favorite, but he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

