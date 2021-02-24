Tony Khan Welcomes Paul Wight To AEW, Promises More Details On New TV Show AEW Dark: Elevation Tonight

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan welcomed Paul Wight to AEW and promised that there will be more details on his signing tonight on AEW Dynamite. Dynamite will also include more details on AEW Dark: Elevation, a new series that will air on Mondays on Youtube. Wight signing with the company was announced this morning. In addition to wrestling, Wight will be one of the commentators for the new series.

Khan wrote: “Welcome to @AEW, @PaulWight! Watch #AEWDynamite tonight for more info on Paul’s arrival here, and for more info on our new show AEW Dark: Elevation! It will be streaming soon every Monday night on AEW YouTube!”