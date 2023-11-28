Tony Khan Says He Wants to Be Sure Will Ospreay Can Still Work with NJPW

In a recent BBC West Midlands interview, Tony Khan shared his perspective on AEW’s signing of Will Ospreay and how he hopes Ospreay will act as a bridge between the two promotions (per Fightful). Khan explained his intent to accommodate any opportunity for Ospreay to appear with his old promotion going forward. You can find a highlight from Khan on the subject below.

On the arrangements he intends to pursue after signing Will Ospreay to AEW: “I was very pleased with that. One of the great things we’ve been able to do with AEW is build a great relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I think Will Ospreay’s been one of the great New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars of this era. With Will Ospreay coming up in free agency, he made it clear that he wanted to get out and have new experiences. But he’s had a great time in New Japan, and he has a great relationship with them. So that’s why I thought it would be good to go to New Japan and preemptively try to sign Will with their blessing, trying to keep him in our family so that everything they’ve built together, all those great moments, will still live on, that the traditions Will Ospreay has built, he can bring to AEW, and he’s able to go back to New Japan virtually anytime. We can always work that out any time he want to go back. I know that is something he will want to do. He’s going to finish out there the right way and then come to AEW full-time, and we’re so excited he’ll be with us at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024, for AEW All In.”