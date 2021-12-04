Tony Nese Officially Signs With AEW

Tony Nese is All Elite, officially signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Nese has signed with the promotion ahead of his TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara airing on tonight’s AEW Rampage.

Nese made his debut with AEW with a crowd appearance on the October 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, then worked the AEW Dark tapings the next day.