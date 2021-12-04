wrestling / News
Tony Nese Officially Signs With AEW
Tony Nese is All Elite, officially signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Nese has signed with the promotion ahead of his TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara airing on tonight’s AEW Rampage.
Nese made his debut with AEW with a crowd appearance on the October 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, then worked the AEW Dark tapings the next day.
The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE pic.twitter.com/OY6OplUs3D
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 4, 2021
