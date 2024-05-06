CM Punk Teases WWE RAW Appearance On His Instagram

CM Punk has been trapped in WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT over the weekend and teased on Instagram that he was staying for RAW. RAW will take place in nearby Hartford later tonight. Punk also shared (and deleted) an image of the XL Center in Hartford.

PWinsider reports that Punk is indeed expected for tonight’s show, but it’s unknown if he’s backstage or not. He may not even appear on camera, as Punk previously did a segment that was only for the live Smackdown audience a couple of weeks ago.