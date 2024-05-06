wrestling / News
CM Punk Teases WWE RAW Appearance On His Instagram
CM Punk has been trapped in WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT over the weekend and teased on Instagram that he was staying for RAW. RAW will take place in nearby Hartford later tonight. Punk also shared (and deleted) an image of the XL Center in Hartford.
PWinsider reports that Punk is indeed expected for tonight’s show, but it’s unknown if he’s backstage or not. He may not even appear on camera, as Punk previously did a segment that was only for the live Smackdown audience a couple of weeks ago.
CM Punk has just posted this backstage picture from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
This is where Monday Night RAW is taking place tonight.
He is definitely making an appearance tonight!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/50jO4m82Vu
— Fernansh Era (@BrunoFernanshh) May 6, 2024
