– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was a trending topic on social media this week, likely due to the fact that it’s been just under a year since she last wrestled, losing the title to Toni Storm at last year’s AEW Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that Hayter is not in Las Vegas this weekend for Double or Nothing.

Jamie Hayter reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury in May of last year. That led to a quick title change in her last match at Double or Nothing 2023. It was previously rumored she would return in early 2024, but her return status is currently unknown.

– As previously reported, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena suffered a legitimate injury during the ROH TV tapings earlier this month. PWInsider also reports that Athena was not in attendance for last night’s ROH TV tapings. She reportedly is dealing with an ankle injury, and there’s currently no update on her injury status.