Tony Nese Reveals His Biggest Advice For Fitness Training, Eating Right On The Road, Discovering His Passion For Fitness

On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, the “Premier Athlete” Tony Nese discussed his interest in fitness training, learning about bodybuilding, and what he does to maintain his physique. Read some highlights below:

On how he got interested in fitness training: “My oldest brother was always big into fitness. He subscribed to Muscle and Fitness. He was always going to the gym with his friends, working out and everything. I looked up to both my brothers. On top of that, joining a wrestling school and realizing… oh man, I’m a tiny little squirt. I’m not going to grow “up” that much anymore, so I need to look the part. That was just always my thing. I’m lean, I always had definition, but I was a skinny kid who could see his muscles because he was skinny. So for me it was about learning how to put on size.”

On learning about fitness, diet, and becoming a certified trainer: “I got big into reading a lot of bodybuilding magazines. I read Arnold [Schwarzenegger]’s book, the Encyclopedia of Bodybuilding. I’ve read that at least four or five times now. It just became my second passion, another part of my life. I would train every day. I ate, ate, ate every day. So much calories. I started learning more and more of what my body should be doing, which was just eat, eat, eat. Don’t worry about what you’re eating, just put on the size. It just snowballed into more and more passion. I learned more about it to the point where I said I should go study and become a trainer myself. I took classes and got my certification and started becoming a trainer. I worked as a trainer most of my independent career until I got signed and I had put that job aside for a while.”

On his biggest advice to people starting a fitness routine: “The hardest thing is everyone thinks they have to go with a specific “this is how to do it, this is the plan.” That’s the easy part. Just going, and lifting weights and everything? That’s the easiest part. It’s really a matter of getting consistent and just going. I tell my clients all the time. My success is not because of my knowledge. My success is because I never stopped. I just kept going. There’s just no reason for me to ever stop. Obviously, there’s injuries here and there. Things are gonna happen. You’re gonna have bad weeks, you’re going to take weeks off. You’re supposed to anyway. But other than that? When it came to just constantly eating, always getting protein, always taking my supplements. I always stay on top of digestive enzymes. I don’t buy a supplement and two weeks later go “this didn’t work.” I’m going to stick with this for eight weeks, let’s see how I feel with this. Patience is one of the most important things. That’s the biggest advice. Be patient, and be consistent.”

On his current daily routine: “My day is very routine because I have children. I get forced to wake up early, I’ll make my breakfast. I’ll make eggs for me and the kids and stuff. Get ready for school, take the kids to school, go straight to the gym with my wife. People think I’m at the gym all day? People probably think I’m at the gym all day, but I’m spending a good hour and a half, including cardio, maybe a leg day is going to be two hours long for me. That’s pretty much it. The rest of the day is all about recovery, eating, keeping the calories up. Throughout the day now, I’ve been doing online training as well. A lot of my day is taken up with writing workout plans and stuff like that. My routine is simple.”

On eating right and working out on the road: “Just like anybody else’s routine it gets a little wishy-washy when it comes to being on the road. You just gotta plan ahead. Luckily I’ve done this a lot now where I understand how each travel’s going to be. I’ll literally look at my plan. “Okay, I’m flying to here, I have a two hour layover. I’ll go to the lounge and get my meals in here, and then I know it’s a two hour flight to the next place. When I get there, I’ll stop somewhere and get some food, or get some UberEats. I’m just constantly planning ahead when I travel, and when I’m home I already know my routine.”

