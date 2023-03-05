wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Takes Shot At The Gunn Club: ‘Should’ve Put Them Up For Adoption’
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW commentator Tony Schiavone isn’t known for pulling verbal punches, and his latest target of record is the members of The Gunn Club (via Wrestling Inc). Speaking on AdFreeShows.com’s Tony and Conrad Live!, Schiavone offered the perspective that “[Billy Gunn] should’ve stomped a fucking mudhole in [Austin and Colten] at 12 and put them up for adoption.”
Whether or not you agree, you’ll be able to see who gets stomped and how on this Sunday’s AEW Revolution, where The Gunns will enter the ring to face The Acclaimed — as well as Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy, and Danhausen in a four-way match.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Bobby Lashley Leaving WWE In 2008, Brock Lesnar Going To UFC
- MJF Tells Adam Cole to Keep Britt Baker ‘In Check,’ Cole & Baker Fire Back
- Paul Heyman Says We Haven’t Seen the Last Of Sami Zayn, Talks Changing Plans
- Update on ROH Wrestlers Frustrated At Being Flown In For Tapings But Not Used