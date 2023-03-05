Tony Schiavone Takes Shot At The Gunn Club: ‘Should’ve Put Them Up For Adoption’

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone isn’t known for pulling verbal punches, and his latest target of record is the members of The Gunn Club (via Wrestling Inc). Speaking on AdFreeShows.com’s Tony and Conrad Live!, Schiavone offered the perspective that “[Billy Gunn] should’ve stomped a fucking mudhole in [Austin and Colten] at 12 and put them up for adoption.”

Whether or not you agree, you’ll be able to see who gets stomped and how on this Sunday’s AEW Revolution, where The Gunns will enter the ring to face The Acclaimed — as well as Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy, and Danhausen in a four-way match.