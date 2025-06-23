Tony Schiavone Thinks Don Callis Is One Of The Most Hateable Heels In Wrestling

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster praised Don Callis for being one of the most hated heels in wrestling today. You can check out some highlights below:

On Don Callis: “Is Don Callis not the most one of the most hateable guys ever?… I’ve mentioned this before on the program, Don and I become very good friends. And we just really get along and hit it off, and we do even talk, phone calls back and forth, when we’re not working. And he just makes me laugh. There’ll be times that there’ll be a promo. Let’s say it’s not the best promo. Not everybody does a great promo, and not all the promos that air are good ones. I think we all can admit that, right? And if he’s at the desk with me and that promo is going on, he will stare at me the entire time. And I’ll look at him, and I’ll look away, and I’ll look back, and he’s still staring at me, and he just he tries to make me laugh. So yeah, I think that’s what it is. And I have so much respect for him as a heel, too.”

On Bret Hart and other wrestlers standing out with recognizable gear: “That was pretty smart, because no one else would. And I think Brett knew that. That, ‘Hey, if I wear pink, no one else is going to wear it.’ And those are things that — you know, your outfit and your color scheme. And Taz was smart about this, and he was obviously, Mr. Perfect was smart about this. These are just small things that add up to important stuff.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.