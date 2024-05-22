Tony Schiavone Is Happy for Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa Joining WWE

– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa joining WWE. Schiavone said on them joining WWE (via WrestlingInc.com), “They are great kids, from a great father, and I’m happy for all of them. Truly, Meng or King Haku here, is one of my favorite people of all time.”

Schiavone added, “I’m happy with the family, I really am. Happy for them to be a part of The Bloodline. And of course, very happy for Cody [Rhodes] as well, and the star that he has become.”

Tama Tonga made his WWE debut on the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of SmackDown, joining The Bloodline. Tanga Loa later made his WWE debut earlier this month at WWE Backlash France.