Tony Schiavone On Importance Of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant At WrestleMania 3 

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the importance of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant at WWE WrestleMania 3 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hogan vs. Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3: “When I heard that WrestleMania III — and I was working with the Crockett right there in ’87. I remember thinking, ‘Holy s**t! Holy s**t, we’ll never do anything like that.’ And this is the one show that just jettisoned the WWE into pop culture. To me — now I listen. I know Mr. T was a part of the first WrestleMania, there was WrestleMania 2. But to me, this crowd and Hulk Hogan against Andre The Giant, to me was the thing.”

On Andre: “Andre the Giant had been established as more than just a wrestler; he had been established as an attraction. Being booked by the McMahons, being booked by the WWE all those years, he went out to different territories. And every time Andre The Giant would come to a territory, it meant something.

“So Andre was an established star of professional wrestling fans around the world. They knew him, because he was everywhere. And now Hulk Hogan obviously comes around, and he’s the big star. And it was one of those meant to be moments. It’s when everything as the old cliche goes, came together. So yeah, it still amazes me when I watch this about how big this was compared to everything else that I was accustomed to.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.