Tony Schiavone Says Larry Zbyszko Was a Tremendous Color Commentator In WCW

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed working with Larry Zbyszko in WCW on commentary and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a young Larry Zbyszko: “Man, a young Larry Zbyszko. He came in with this maroon ringcoat on. I wonder how many people he asked if that ringcoat was okay. ‘Hey, come here for a second. Do you like this ringcoat? Does it zip up okay? Are the sleeves too long? You think I left in the dryer too long? Should I wear a black — here’s a black one? How about a green one? Should I wear a green one? What do you think of this? This has little designs on it right here. What do you think?’ And by this time I would go, ‘You know, legend, I don’t give a f**k. I gotta go to catering, kill myself.’ Yeah, working with — it was so much fun working with Larry.”

On Larry as a commentator: “Larry was quote, unquote ‘over’ during that era in WCW because of his commentary. His commentary was so damn good. It really, really was. If you go back and listen to it, Larry was a tremendous analyst and color guy, and he had a good voice. He was a lot of fun to work with. Larry and I played golf a lot back in the day. Great golfer. I think most of the fun was when he would ask us about all the shirts and all the jackets. And we would go, ‘Oh god’… He’s a pretty good ‘wing it’ guy. I’m going to be honest with you, I think that is part of being a good wrestling announcer, being able to wing it.”

