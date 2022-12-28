– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed WWE’s impressive production values and more. Schiavone previously worked as a broadcaster for WWE from 1989 to 1990. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on WWE’s production values: “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the exception of the pandemic, of course, but [they] continue each and every year to top themselves with the presentation.”

On WWE entrances sometimes being more impressive than the actual matches: “On a regular television show, the entrance has become so spectacular with the WWE that it’s almost like the entrance is better than the match sometimes. And I don’t think it should be. Now the exception is WrestleMania because this is WrestleMania – they do some great camerawork.”