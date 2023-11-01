Tony Schiavone Details His Reaction to Toni Storm Interaction On AEW Collision

Tony Schiavone found himself in an up-close interaction with Toni Storm on last week’s AEW Collision, and he has discussed his reaction in the moment. On Saturday’s show, Toni Storm came out after Hikaru Shida’s match to lay across the announcer’s table and eat a clementine. Schiavone talked about the moment on the latest episode of What Happened When, noting that he got juice from the fruit squirted into his face.

“Well, I knew that Toni was going to do something on the table,” he said (per Fightful). “I thought she was going to sit on the table, but she yanked the top off, stared at me, and then just laid right on the table with her rear end right in my face. So, now I’ve got a girl’s rear end in my face and I’ve got to play it straight.”

He continued, “Then, she had two oranges, right? She flipped me one, if I recall, or handed me one, I ended up with one. Then, she bit the other orange, and she bit real hard into it, and boom. Orange juice squirted in my face.”

Storm will face Shida at AEW Full Gear for the Women’s World Championship.