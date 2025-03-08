Tony Schiavone Thinks The Toni Storm Angle With Mariah May Might Be AEW’s Best

On the latest What Happened When with Tony Schiavone episode, the AEW broadcaster discussed the Toni Storm reveal angle with Mariah May, AEW Revolution, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW Revolution becoming a tentpole PPV events of 2025: “Yeah, it has that potential. And I’m not -— you may have it in front of you, I cannot remember all the Revolutions we’ve done. I know the first one we did, that’s where we had Kenny Omega and Hangman against The Bucks. Yeah, that was right before the pandemic and that was by far the best tag team match I’d seen in AEW. So we’ve had great matches during Revolution.”

On the Toni Storm reveal angle with Mariah May: “There’s a thought that it’s the best angle we’ve ever done. Yeah, we’ve certainly spent a lot of time and effort into it. And anytime you spend a lot of time and effort on something, you’re going to come out with something pretty good, normally. And we did. And of course, a lot of it is that Mariah has become such a tremendous heel, and Toni Storm is, if you ask me, one of the greatest women wrestlers I’ve ever been around. And I’m not talking only about her job as being ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and the character, but her in-ring work. She’s great in the ring. So, yeah, it’s good stuff.”

