Tony Schiavone Says Tony Khan Was a Big Fan Of ECW

Tony Schiavone recently spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s love of the classic ECW. Schiavone weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of What Happened When, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Khan being an ECW fan: “Tony Khan absolutely loved it. Talks about it all the time and I’ve said this before about ECW, of course, I didn’t see any of it, but these characters are absolutely incredible. What ECW brought to the wrestling world still exists today.”

On ECW’s impact today: “The ECW style is so much a part of what we do today, because fans still go bananas — it doesn’t matter what match it is, that we have fans go bananas when someone pulls a table out underneath the ring.”