Top Flight & Action Andretti Recall Laying Out Match With El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Penta El Zero Miedo

Top Flight and Action Andretti competed in a trios match against El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Penta El Zero Miedo on AEW Rampage in December, and they recently looked back at the match. The match took place at the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite and saw Andretti and Martin get the win. The trio spoke on Talk is Jericho about putting the match together and more, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

Dante Martin on putting the match together: “We were a little bit rushing it. It’s pretty hard putting matches together with the language barrier.”

Andretti on being confident the match would go well: “When we were putting it together, I figured as long as everything went as planned and whatnot, that we would make some magic out there. All these guys are so athletic [and] can do so many great things, and [are] just great all-around athletes and professional wrestlers.”