Various News: Top Smackdown Moments, Ethan Page Wants to Face Jason David Frank, Shuji Ishikawa Signs With AJPW
January 2, 2019
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– Jason David Frank will be making his pro wrestling debut this year. He is expected to make his debut for the Loredo Wrestling Alliance. Ethan Page called out JDF for a match sometime in the future.
I WANT TO WRESTLE @jdfffn GREEN RANGER!
Who’s gonna make this happen? #AllEgo vs #GreenRanger pic.twitter.com/bXaB9rjnVA
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 2, 2019
– Shuji Ishikawa has signed a long-term deal with All Japan Pro Wrestling.
Shuji Ishikawa has signed full time with AJPW #ajpw
— モート @ 🇯🇵 東京 🇯🇵 (@brothermort) January 2, 2019