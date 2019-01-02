Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Top Smackdown Moments, Ethan Page Wants to Face Jason David Frank, Shuji Ishikawa Signs With AJPW

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena Becky Lynch Smackdown

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Jason David Frank will be making his pro wrestling debut this year. He is expected to make his debut for the Loredo Wrestling Alliance. Ethan Page called out JDF for a match sometime in the future.

– Shuji Ishikawa has signed a long-term deal with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

article topics :

Jason David Frank, Shuji Ishikawa, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading