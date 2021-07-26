Top Three Matches Set For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on September 5

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the top three matches for Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome on September 5, including an IWGP World title match. This is the second night of the event, which begins September 4. The matches announced include:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi