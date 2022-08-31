Torrie Wilson Signs Deal With Clubhouse Media

Torrie Wilson has signed a new promotional deal with social media firm Clubhouse Media. Clubhouse announced on Thursday that thw WWE Hall of Famer has signed a brand promotional deal with the company, as you can see below:

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Promo Deal With WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“CMGR”), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with American model and WWE Hall of Famer, Torrie Wilson. During her career she became one of the faces of the WWE Divas, which some consider the height of women’s wrestling in the company. Wilson has appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine and also has a large social media following, boasting 1M+ followers on Instagram. She is currently a web-based fitness instructor and blogger.

“Always a pleasure to work with Torrie and her representatives” said Julia Salmon, Sales Agent at The Reiman Agency. “Excited for more to come.”