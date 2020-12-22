Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale Stipulation Set for KOPW 2020 Title Match

– NJPW has announced the stipulation for Toru Yano defending his KOPW 2020 title against Bad Luck Fale, which will be Yano’s final defense of the title for this year. Yano will face Fale in a Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad Match.

Fan voting determined the stipulation. Yano nominated the Bodyslam or Laster Cornerpad stipulation, while Fale wanted a Bodyslam Match.

The two will face off on the next Road to Tokyo Dome event on Wednesday, December 23. The event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.