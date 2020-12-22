wrestling / News
Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale Stipulation Set for KOPW 2020 Title Match
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the stipulation for Toru Yano defending his KOPW 2020 title against Bad Luck Fale, which will be Yano’s final defense of the title for this year. Yano will face Fale in a Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad Match.
Fan voting determined the stipulation. Yano nominated the Bodyslam or Laster Cornerpad stipulation, while Fale wanted a Bodyslam Match.
The two will face off on the next Road to Tokyo Dome event on Wednesday, December 23. The event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say They Turned Down ‘Four or Five’ Contract Offers From WWE
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix