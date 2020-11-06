wrestling / News
Tracy Smothers Memorial GoFundMe Reaches Goal, Highspots Shares Tribute Videos
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
The GoFundMe to help pay for Tracy Smothers’ funeral service has reached its fundraising goal. As previously reported, Smothers passed away last week at the age of 58 and a crowdfunding effort was set up to help his family pay for the funeral.
The GoFundMe is still active and has raised $15,867 of the $15,000 goal. Among the top donors are Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore ($2,500), Chris Jericho ($2,000), Ricochet ($1,000), AIW’s John Thorne ($600), and Jim Cornette, Cody Rhodes, Doc Gallows, and Brian Last ($500 each). Swoggle, Frankie Kazarian, Natalya, Colt Cabana and others also contributed.
In related news, Highspots has released several videos in tribute to Smothers, which you can check out below:
