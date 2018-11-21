Trademarks For ‘All Elite Wrestling’ Filed By LLC In Florida For Possible New Promotion

According to Wrestlezone, an applicant by the title of All Elite Wrestling with a Jacksonville, Florida address has filed for a “goods and services” trademark for a number of phrases. They include “All Elite Wrestling,” “AEW,” “AEW Double Or Nothing,” and “AEW All Out.” The Elite’s Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and Tony Khan, the son of the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan, were previously rumored to be involved with starting up a new promotion, and these filings seem to indicate that something may be in the works, even if Chris Jericho and AXS TV denied reports. The address listed for the LLC in trademark filing documents is the same one for TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, which is the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars (another tie to Shahid Khan).