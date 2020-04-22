Trailer Released for Next Dark Side of the Ring on David Schultz and John Stossel

– VICE TV has released the latest trailer for the next episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, which is “David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World.” You can check out that new trailer below.

The new episode debuts on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:00pm EST on VICE TV. Here’s a synopsis: The cautionary tale of David Schultz, set to become a superstar until his violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel saw him exiled from the business he’d sworn to protect.

This week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode was “The Assassination of Dino Bravo.” You can check out 411’s report for the latest episode RIGHT HERE.