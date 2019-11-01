Travel Issues From Saudi Arabia Affecting Tonight’s Smackdown

– A major issue is affecting tonight’s Smackdown, as WWE’s charter flight was been delate and most of the roster has not been able to take off. PWInsider reports that the majority of the roster has been delayed and will not be able to make the taping, with no word on when they will be leaving the country.

WWE has made arrangements that will see those who are “absolutely neccesary” for Smackdown make it out to the taping. A lot of people are said to be very upset about the matter, all the way to the top of the company. The charter flight was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the plane’s fuel line, and the roster and staff were on the plan for hours, having already cleared customs. They were unable to leave the plan without going through customs again and entering Saudi Arabia.

WWE was able to rush certain talents out on another plane, assumedly those “absolutely neccesary” talents. Brock Lesnar did leave on his private plan so he could make it there. In addition, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak, Elias, Matt Hardy, and The Miz are among those on the roster that didn’t go to the country, along with much of the women’s roster.

Officially announced for the show are:

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin.

* MizTV with Bray Wyatt.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The New Day.

* Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke.