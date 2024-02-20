wrestling / News
Trent Acid Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024
Trent Acid is being inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. GCW announced on Monday that the late indie star will be inducted into the Indie Hall of Fame during the ceremony that takes place over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Acid, the first name announced for 2024 class, will be inducted by his longtime tag team partner Johnny Kashmere.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #1 for the Class of 2024:
TRENT ACID
Inducted by:
JOHNNY KASHMERE
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon at the site of @wrestlecon!
Get Tickets:https://t.co/EZnfwCxQHj
Streaming LIVE & FREE on Youtube! pic.twitter.com/Drmh4MOtix
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 20, 2024
