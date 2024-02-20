Trent Acid Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

Trent Acid is being inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. GCW announced on Monday that the late indie star will be inducted into the Indie Hall of Fame during the ceremony that takes place over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Acid, the first name announced for 2024 class, will be inducted by his longtime tag team partner Johnny Kashmere.

