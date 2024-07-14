Trent Baretta Reportedly Dealing With Injury, Written Out Of Storylines on Collision

Trent Baretta appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision but was taken out by Orange Cassidy and a monkey wrench. According to Fightful Select, Baretta has been out with an injury since AEW Double or Nothing, which is the last time he had a match. He hasn’t been on TV prior to tonight, where he took part in the angle.

He was said to be in line for a push before the injury, but hasn’t been cleared to compete.