Trent Beretta Explains How His Injury Cost Him A Netflix Opportunity

In a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Trent Beretta explained how his neck injury unfortunately meant he missed out on appearing alongside his stablemates on Floor Is Lava. Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander were able to compete on Netflix’s game show but Beretta was still in recovery after his injury and subsequent neck fusion surgery. He expressed his significant disappointment at the missed opportunity as a fan of the show himself.

“So that first season of the show, I watched the whole thing,” Beretta said. “I didn’t put it on in the background or anything. I watched the show, paid close attention, and I really wanted to do it. The whole time I was watching, I was like, ‘Damn, it’d be so cool for you to get on the show,’ and we happened to know somebody whose sister worked with Netflix or I’m not sure the details, but I was so looking forward to it. Then it actually does happen, and my neck was broken at the time, so I couldn’t do it. I’m actually so crushed that I wasn’t able to do it that I haven’t watched yet, and I will, but yeah, I really want to do that show, man. That’s the big headline out of this. I wanted to do the show.”