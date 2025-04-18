wrestling / News
Trent Beretta Returns, Attacks Tomohiro Ishii With Wrench On AEW Collision
Trent Beretta is back, making his return as part of the Don Callis Family to take out Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Collision. Thursday’s episode saw Ishii and Rocky Romero take on Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita. Baretta returned after the match, which saw Romero turn on Ishii by refusing to tag in which allowed Takeshita & Alexander get the win.
Baretta then came out and rejoined the Callis Family, convincing Romero to help him as he nailed Ishii with a wrench. This marks Baretta’s first appearance since he underwent neck surgery in August of last year.
Trent Beretta is back and has absolutely LOST IT!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX@TrentyLocks | @takesoup | @Walking_Weapon | @azucarroc | #TomohiroIshii | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/K35zDhpzwO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
