– During tonight’s AEW Collision, Trent Beretta was ringside for Orange Cassidy’s matchup against Isiah Kassidy. After Cassidy won the matchup, Beretta spoke to Lexy Nair and issued a challenge to Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing, wanting to face his former stablemate in a one-on-one wrestling match at the pay-per-view.

Orange Cassidy attacked Trent Beretta before he could finish verbalizing his challenge for a rematch. So it looks like it will be Cassidy vs. Beretta at Double or Nothing. You can view some clips of the segment from tonight’s show below: