Trent Seven Makes AEW Debut On Rampage
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Rampage. On tonight’s show, Seven made his debut and faced Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Kip Sabian had originally been offered the match on Dynamite but said he’d find someone, which led to Rampage where he introduced Seven.
Cassidy won the match, with Sabian and Seven attacking him after the bell until Dustin Rhodes came out for the save.
An incredible victory for @orangecassidy to retain the #AEW All-Atlantic Title but @TheKipSabian wastes no time in assaulting the Champ!#AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Mi9FmTl3eC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2022
