wrestling / News
Various News: Trevor Lee Confirms He’s a Free Agent, New Total Bellas Promo
January 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Trevor Lee announced via Twitter today that he is officially a free agent as of today. There a have been rumors that WWE is interested in signing him…
Today I am officially a Free Agent.
I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA
— Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019
– Below is a new promo for the return of Total Bellas, which airs on the E! network on Sunday, January 13th…
The @BellaTwins are BACK with the SEASON PREMIERE of @Total_Bellas Sunday, January 13 on E! #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/lhM2XO2hn8
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019