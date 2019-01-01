Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Trevor Lee Confirms He’s a Free Agent, New Total Bellas Promo

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Trevor Lee

– Trevor Lee announced via Twitter today that he is officially a free agent as of today. There a have been rumors that WWE is interested in signing him…

– Below is a new promo for the return of Total Bellas, which airs on the E! network on Sunday, January 13th…

