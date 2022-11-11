Trevor Murdoch Offers Opinion On Nick Aldis Leaving NWA

In a recent YouTube interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Trevor Murdoch offered his perspective on Nick Aldis’ departure from NWA (h/t to Fightful). Murdoch won the NWA World Heavyweight title from Aldis at NWA 73 and discussed his history with the wrestler and his view on Aldis’ choice to leave the company. You can find a highlight from Murdoch and watch the full interview below.

On his experience working with Aldis and the nuances of the situation: “Nick was always a professional with me in the locker room. Here’s the thing, when you’re a passionate individual, when you’re an individual that has the drive and desire to want to be the best you want and expect everybody else around you to be the best, you know what I mean? That’s how top guys elevate other people. Nick is an opinionated individual. There’s nothing wrong with that, though. Nick always told me what he wants up front and he was very upfront with me. Nick’s always been respectful of me, as well. People have their opinions, and they can sit from the outside and judge until they’re actually in there and know exactly what’s going on, really, they should just keep their mouth shut. Also, too, it’s easy for people to go out and say one side of the story. It’s naive for people to believe one side of a story. It’s not as juicy. If you don’t use common sense. It’s very juicy, to just take somebody’s word for it, and run with that hate. But common sense, hopefully, will come into play with most people, and they’ll realize there’s two sides to every story.”