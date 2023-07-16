wrestling / News

Trinity Becomes Knockouts Champion At Impact Slammiversary

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestlling

The night of title changes continued at Impact Slammiversary, as Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become Knockouts Champion. She also become the first women in company history to make Purrazzo tap out.

This is the first reign of Trinity, who debuted for Impact earlier this year. She ends the third reign of Purrazzo at ninety days, after she won it at Rebellion on April 16.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading