Trinity Becomes Knockouts Champion At Impact Slammiversary
The night of title changes continued at Impact Slammiversary, as Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become Knockouts Champion. She also become the first women in company history to make Purrazzo tap out.
This is the first reign of Trinity, who debuted for Impact earlier this year. She ends the third reign of Purrazzo at ninety days, after she won it at Rebellion on April 16.
A BRUTAL Piledriver by @DeonnaPurrazzo plants @TheTrinity_Fatu directly on her head! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/A42BVIKSQS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
Queens Gambit on the apron! @TheTrinity_Fatu is OUT! @DeonnaPurrazzo #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/dh4lD35cCc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
#ANDNEW Knockouts World Champion@TheTrinity_Fatu #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ei3YouS5wB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
